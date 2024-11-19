Teddy Bear Party 2024

This holiday season, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are joining forces with the Teddy Bear Party, to invite you to donate and get your tickets to the Teddy Bear Party.

The Teddy Bear Party has been making a difference for over a decade. Come out on Saturday, December 7, at the Echo Lounge in Dallas and donate teddy bears in support of children fighting cancer. The teddy bears will be given to children who are undergoing treatment or are about to. Over the years, this heartwarming initiative has benefited organizations such as Cook Children’s, Rainbow Roundup, Family Equality, Stand Up 2 Cancer, Equality Texas, Trevor Project, and Dallas Hope Charities.

Since its launch in 2011, the event has successfully donated over $770,000 and more than 15,700 teddy bears to children in need through its beneficiaries.

The origin of the Teddy Bear Party is rooted in personal experience. Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, the Founders and Executive Directors of the foundation, began hosting holiday parties at his home in 2009. Initially focused on toy drives for local children’s hospitals, it was during a pivotal moment in his life that Jason decided to transform this gathering into something even more impactful. Due to the loss of his mother, Kaye, who battled stage 4 lung cancer, Jason started a teddy bear drive in her memory.

The inaugural year saw an outpouring of support from the LGBTQ+ community, who rallied behind Jason's cause and helped donate over 225 teddy bears. The memory of Kaye continues to inspire each annual celebration as it honors not only her legacy but also all those battling critical illnesses.

The mission of the Teddy Bear Party is dedicated to supporting children in need, advocating for equality, and honoring those affected by illness. As we approach another holiday season filled with hope and generosity, support this year’s Teddy Party. It is a beautiful way to spread joy while making a profound impact on young lives.

The Teddy Bear Party

Saturday, December 7th

8 pm – 1 am

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Dallas

About the Teddy Bear Party:

Since its inception in 2011, the Teddy Bear Party Foundation has been a steadfast advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, social justice across all communities, and the fight against cancer and life-threatening diseases. The foundation's vision is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves an inclusive world where they can live authentically, love freely, and thrive regardless of their background or identity. The Teddy Bear Party Foundation strives to create a brighter future where every person can pursue their dreams without barriers or fear.