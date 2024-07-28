Donate to purchase school supplies and more

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Supporting Our Schools to make a difference in our community by impacting the lives of learners in the DFW area. Together, we can help families reduce the financial burdens faced at the start of the school year.

Once again, the stations are partnering with Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW to assist in their El Mochilon back-to-school drive! This program directly impacts hundreds of local students and ensures that they are ready to learn when school starts in August.

Join us by donating funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies. Your donation will also help students receive back-to-school immunizations, dental checkups, and health assessments.

Donate to the Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW anytime between now and July 31 and help give our students the tools they need to succeed by clicking HERE.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW

Contact: conqmary@aol.com or 972-480-7501.

Donate by July 31 HERE.

About Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW

Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW was founded over a decade ago and continues to serve families in the DFW metroplex by providing food, school supplies and educational activities.