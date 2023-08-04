Shania Twain headlines the 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball at Southfork Ranch

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to have some fun while funding the fight against cancer at the Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, October 14, at Southfork Ranch. You’re welcome to party before the Ball with a VIP performance from Randy Rogers Band. Country music’s superstar Shania Twain will be headlining this exciting event. The night will be full of food, cocktails, and dancing. The excitement starts at 7:00 p.m. and will end with an entertaining after-party. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball has become the world’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and has raised more than $93 million for cancer research. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has been an annual ranch style tradition held to kindle the Texas spirit.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

Cattle Baron’s Ball 2023

Benefiting the American Cancer Society

Saturday, October 14

7:00 p.m.

Southfork Ranch

3700 Hogge Dr.

Parker, Texas

