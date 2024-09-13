Register now to join a local Susan G. Komen Walk in Fort Worth

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Susan G. Komen invite you to join one of the Komen’s great DFW walks during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the More Than Pink Walk in Fort Worth on October 5.

You can sign up as an individual, or as a team. Invite your friends and family and show your support for breast cancer survivors, awareness, and research. Together, we can be more than pink.

Registration is now available online by clicking HERE for the Fort Worth More Than Pink Walk.

More Than Pink Walk

Saturday, October 5

7:00 a.m. – On-site Registration Opens

7:00 a.m. – Event Site Opens

8:15 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. – Walk Begins



The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

About the Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is an organization built on a sisterly promise that stands over four-decades strong. Their vision for a world without breast cancer has led them to fuel nearly $3.6 billion in research, community outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit their website by clicking HERE.