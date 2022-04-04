Puttin on the Pink 2022

After a yearlong hiatus, NBC 5 and the Texas Health Resources Foundation are delighted to announce that the 29th Annual Puttin on the Pink Fashion Show and Luncheon is back on the runway Wednesday, April 13, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

This Fashion Luncheon Show, hosted by the Texas Health Resources Foundation, has helped thousands of women in the metroplex who have been faced with financial and transportation challenges and cultural isolation. The event will have a Champagne Reception starting at 10 a.m. and the Fashion Presentation and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. The runway will be walked by cancer survivor models to celebrate survivorship and promote early detection. Proceeds of this event benefit mobile health outreach to underserved women in the metroplex.

These include:

• Digital screening mammograms

• Breast diagnostic procedures

• Well-Woman exams and cervical cancer screenings

• Colon cancer screenings

• Cardiovascular risk assessments

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here.

29th Annual Puttin on the Pink

Benefitting Texas Health Resources Foundation

Wednesday, April 13

10 a.m. Champagne Reception

11:30 a.m. Fashion Presentation and Luncheon

Fort Worth Convention Center

Fort Worth

Click Here for Tickets