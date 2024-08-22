NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, and New Friends New Life (NFNL) want to invite you to the annual "Stand for Her" luncheon on Friday, September 20, at the Omni Dallas Hotel, featuring Matthew and Camila McConaughey.

“A Conversation with the McConaugheys” will highlight the ongoing work of not only NFNL, but also the McConaughey’s just keep livin Foundation. The couple will also share personal stories from their lives that touch on love, family, career, and the importance of “legacy choices.”

Sponsorships for this amazing event are available now. Tickets for the public will be available soon, so mark your calendars for Friday, September 20!

New Friends New Life

"Stand for Her" Luncheon

Friday, September 20

12:00 p.m.

The Omni Dallas Hotel

555 S Lamar St.

Dallas

For more information and sponsorships, click HERE.

About New Friends New Life New Friends New Life offers comprehensive services to trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children. They provide access to education, job training, financial assistance, and mental health services to empower women and overcome backgrounds of abuse, addiction, and poverty. To learn more about their mission, click HERE. New Friends New Life is a 501(c)(3) organization.