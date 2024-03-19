community

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants

By Dani A. Ruiz

NBCUniversal Local

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, are teaming up to make a positive impact in our community with LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS. A grant challenge powered by Comcast NBCUniversal.

Local Impact Grants awards unrestricted funding to local nonprofit organizations making a difference by tackling everyday problems.

Learn more about the program and submit your entry at NBCDFW.com/localimpactgrants.

Applications must be received by April 19th.

This article tagged under:

communitynonprofit
Contact Us