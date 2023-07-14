American Cancer Society

Make a Lifesaving Difference

By Nada J. Ruddock and American Cancer Society Staff

generic photo of men's hands on a steering wheel driving
guteksk7 - stock.adobe.com

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are asking you to please volunteer as a driver for the American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program. The program gives cancer patients free transportation for cancer-related medical appointments. As a trained volunteer driver, you’ll join cancer patients on a crucial part of their journey to recovery, transporting them to and from their appointments and ensuring their access to care is not prevented or delayed because of lack of transportation.

The American Cancer Society is actively seeking new drivers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A few hours of your day could make a lifesaving difference. Click here to learn more about Road To Recovery volunteer opportunities in your area or call 1.800.227.2345 for more information.

American Cancer Society
Road To Recovery
Calling All Volunteer Drivers
For Volunteer Opportunities Click HERE
Or Call 1-800-227-2345

This article tagged under:

American Cancer SocietyHealthvolunteer
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us