NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are asking you to please volunteer as a driver for the American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program. The program gives cancer patients free transportation for cancer-related medical appointments. As a trained volunteer driver, you’ll join cancer patients on a crucial part of their journey to recovery, transporting them to and from their appointments and ensuring their access to care is not prevented or delayed because of lack of transportation.

The American Cancer Society is actively seeking new drivers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A few hours of your day could make a lifesaving difference. Click here to learn more about Road To Recovery volunteer opportunities in your area or call 1.800.227.2345 for more information.

