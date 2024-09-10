It's time for Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Shamrocks and Shenanigans is the opportunity to celebrate the halfway mark to St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish tradition with Irish food including the Doherty family’s famous soda bread, Irish music, and games at a fun casino night to benefit the Pat Doherty Memorial Fund for Continuing Education at Network of Community Ministries. The event takes place at Network’s headquarters, 1500 International Parkway in Richardson on Saturday, September 21, from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The fund supports Network’s neighbors as they work to upskill or reskill in their journey to self-sufficiency by providing scholarships for trade certifications, licensing exams, and college courses and to help by eliminating barriers that are preventing them from obtaining a steady job with a liveable wage.

In setting up the Pat Doherty Memorial Fund, Pat’s family wanted to honor her many years of volunteering at Network and her passion for empowering Network’s neighbors beyond their current situations. During her lifetime, Pat donated over 3,000 hours of service and 30 years as a volunteer in Network’s reception area, helping with intake of individuals coming in for assistance. Pat was one of the original Network volunteers as well as an educator. She passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in 2023.

“Pat’s selfless dedication to Network’s mission has impacted countless neighbors as they sought an improved quality of life. We are grateful to her commitment to our organization and honored to memorialize her legacy of service through this fund,” said Network CEO Abbie Kauffman.

Tickets to Shamrocks and Shenanigans are $50, which includes $2,000 in chips. To purchase your tickets, click here or call Colleen at (206) 290-9695.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Saturday, September 21st

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Network of Community Ministries

1500 International Parkway

Richardson, TX

For tickets, click here.