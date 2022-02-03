National Wear Red Day® is Friday, February 4, and the American Heart Association is asking you to support the Go Red for Women® movement by wearing RED.

Why Go Red? Women today are juggling more responsibilities than ever. They are stressed, navigating work, family, and simply trying to keep the balls in the air. They wake up with an ever-growing mental to-do list, and their own health is rarely at the top. The pandemic has exacerbated this and significantly impacted their risk for heart disease and stroke. In fact, 1 in 5 people have reported lower physical wellness and 1 in 3 have reported lower emotional wellness.

This February, NBC 5 and the American Heart Association want to rally women to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” by creating easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life. So, crank up the tunes, get on your feet and let’s bring awareness to heart disease, the number one killer of women and help to save lives.

Here’s how you can help.

Support the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement in the fight against heart disease and stroke in women. Why? Losing even one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many.

Awareness is critical. Everyone needs to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. “Know Your Numbers” – the key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease are: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. Know your family history and talk to your doctor about heart disease and stroke. Reclaim your rhythm and take charge of your health by lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease with tools and resources from Go Red for Women on physical activity, healthy eating, controlling blood pressure and managing sleep and stress.

Post your photo on social media wearing red using the hashtags #WearRedDay and #WearRedAndGive. Support the fight against heart disease and stroke -- #WearRedAndGive @AmericanHeartTX.

Join the Go Red for Women movement and give to the American Heart Association today.