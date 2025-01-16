The 25th Empty Bowls fundraiser is set to be bigger than ever

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the North Texas Food Bank want to see you at the 25th North Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, February 27, at the Perot Family Campus in Plano.

The 25th anniversary is set to be bigger and better than ever featuring dishes from top local chefs, drinks, and the opportunity to select a handcrafted bowl made by local artisans. There will be food trucks, a digital cookbook, and many more surprises. The celebrity chef for the event will be Chef Brian Luscher, Director of Culinary Operations for 33 Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth.

General admission tickets are available online by clicking HERE. Empty Bowls is a 21-and-up event.

Proceeds from each ticket go directly to the North Texas Food Bank which fund 300 meals. Through Empty Bowls, the North Texas Food Bank has provided over 8 million meals to those in need in our community.

Empty Bowls 25th Anniversary

Thursday, February 27

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Perot Family Campus

3677 Mapleshade Ln.

Plano

For more information, click HERE.