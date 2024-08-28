Fiestas Patrias: celebrate Mexican Independence Month at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and join NBC 5, Telemundo 39’s Nancy Leal, and Visita Fort Worth at the Fiestas Patrias Parade and Celebration on Sunday, September 15, in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

This exciting celebration for Mexican Independence Day starts at 11:00 a.m. with music and folkoric dance. The Fort Worth Herd Longhorn Cattle Drive will take place at 11:30 am followed by the parade along East Exchange Avenue with the Mexican Consulate General, Fort Worth City Officials, Charros, Escaramuzas, dancing horses, floats, banda, tamborazo, and much more.

The parade and celebration are FREE so bring all your friends and your family. Also, purchase your tickets to México en la Sangre/Mexican Style Rodeo. This equestrian event is a Mexican Style Rodeo with live music, Mariachi and Banda, at Cowtown Coliseum in the Stockyards. Tickets are available for purchase at Cowtown Coliseum HERE.

For more details on Fiestas Patrias Parade and Celebration and for a full schedule of events, check out Visita Fort Worth HERE.

Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month in Fort Worth!

Fiestas Patrias Parade and Celebration

Sunday, September 15

FREE Parade & Celebration

11:00 a.m. – Music, Ballet Folklorico, vendors, giveaways

11:30 a.m. – Fort Worth Herd Longhorn Cattle Drive

11:40 a.m. – Fiestas Patrias Parade

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Festival

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm – México en la Sangre/Mexican Style Rodeo in Cowtown Coliseum – (This is a ticketed event with a fee to attend) Purchase your tickets HERE and in-person.

4:00 p.m. – FREE Live Music and dancing in front of Cowtown Coliseum

For more details and a full schedule of events, check out Visita Fort Worth HERE.