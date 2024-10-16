Don't Miss Néstor Flecha, Erik Mora and Omar Vega at La Gran Plaza!

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth want to see you at La Gran Plaza’s 20-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 20 at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth.

The event will feature a live Q&A Meet and Greet with Telemundo 39’s Chief Meteorologist Néstor Flecha, Telemundo 39’s Sports Director Erik Mora and Getty Images freelance journalist and photographer Omar Vega. The three will share insights into their journeys in media, their professional careers, and coverage of major events as prominent figures in the DFW community. The event will also include live music, dance performances, and more in a family-friendly environment.

La Gran Plaza 20th Anniversary Celebration

Meet and Greet

with Erik Mora, Néstor Flecha and Omar Vega

Sunday, October 20

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth

4200 South Freeway

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.