Attention all pet owners! SPCA of Texas, NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Cuddly, would like to invite you to “DFW Pets Are Family Day” on Saturday, September 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at La Academia de Estrellas in Dallas. The event will offer free pet food, vaccines, microchips, and more to pet-owning families across our community.

Partner organizations include SPCA of Texas, Dallas Animal Services, GoodPup, Humane Society of Dallas County, Spay Neuter Network, Dallas Pets Alive!, The Love Pit, and Operation Kindness.

DFW Pets Are Family Day is made possible through Cuddly’s partnerships with several Texas-based organizations, including Operation Kindness, SPCA of Texas, and Dallas Animal Services who are partnered with NBC 5 /Telemundo 39’s Clear the Shelters™ campaign. The event is also made possible through generous donations from individuals and other organizations.

DFW Pets Are Family Day

Saturday, September 14

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

La Academia de Estrellas

4680 W Kiest Blvd.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.