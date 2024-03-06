arts and entertainment

DBDT: Encore! Presents Dancing Beyond Borders

March 16 & 23

By Michael Gibson Jr and DBDT Staff

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Dancing Beyond Borders 2024
Brian Guilliaux

NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience DBDT: Encore! in the Dancing Beyond Borders series in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 16, and in Dallas Saturday, March 23

DBDT: Encore! transcends borders and boundaries in a stunning display of contemporary modern dance. Prepare to embark on a journey that explores the intersection of grace, athleticism, and artistry.

For more information, please visit www.dbdt.com.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:
Dancing Beyond Borders

Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m.
W.E. Scott Theatre
1300 Gendy St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Saturday, March 23
7:30 p.m.
Eisemann Center
2351 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082

In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming
www.dbdt.com

