DBDT: Encore! Presents Dancing Beyond Borders

NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience DBDT: Encore! in the Dancing Beyond Borders series in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 16, and in Dallas Saturday, March 23
DBDT: Encore! transcends borders and boundaries in a stunning display of contemporary modern dance. Prepare to embark on a journey that explores the intersection of grace, athleticism, and artistry.
For more information, please visit www.dbdt.com.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:
Dancing Beyond Borders
Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m.
W.E. Scott Theatre
1300 Gendy St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Saturday, March 23
7:30 p.m.
Eisemann Center
2351 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming
www.dbdt.com
