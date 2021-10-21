DBDT: Director's Choice 2021

Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for the 2021 Director’s Choice at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre on November 5 – 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary as a Catalyst for Change in the community. The Director’s Choice series helps to shine a light on the future of dance and showcases a multitude of choreographers.

The 2021 Director’s Choice will feature classic work from five master choreographers: Darrell Ground Moultrie, Elisa Monte, David Brown, Milton Myers and the late Bruce Wood. Performances will be showcased in-person on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6. Live streaming and on-demand will also be available. The live stream broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6. On-demand performances from begin at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6 and will be available through Monday, November 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

To purchase in-person tickets, click HERE. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing to abide by CDC guidelines and Covid-19 safety protocol. To live stream and access performances through on-demand, click HERE.

According to The Boston Globe, LIKE WATER, choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie is a “gift for us all” as it’s ebbed from “waves of grief” to “bubbles with joy.” Award-winning choreographer, Darrell Grand Moultrie has received standing ovations during LIKE WATER’s nine-performance world premiere.

Absolute Rule is a collaborative duet, choreographed by Elisa Monte and David Brown. The piece displays the coming together and departure of various emotions throughout the course of a relationship. As described by Elisa Monte, Absolute Rule, showcases the “push and pull of emotional forces that surround the interaction of two people.”

Pacing, choreographed by Milton Myers captivates the audience with grounded African and airy Eurocentric movements. The creative kaleidoscope of Pacing showcases an artistic equation with Asian-inspired melodies.

Nycole Ray, DBDT: Encore! Artistic Director, reprises her signature piece, The Edge of My Life… So Far by the late Bruce Wood.

For more information visit, www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Director’s Choice 2021.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Director’s Choice 2021

November 5 – 6

In-person, Live Streaming and On-Demand

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora Street

Dallas, Texas 75201

To Purchase Tickets, Click HERE

To Live Stream/ On-Demand Click HERE

www.dbdt.com

About the Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African American experience.

As a result of Covid-19 closures, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s 44th season was held virtually. During the summer of 2020, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre became the first professional dance company in the world to present its entire season as paid-only virtual performances. This was a new business model that developed after the closing of live performances during the pandemic.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is Dallas’ oldest and largest professional dance company and ranks as the 10th largest minority arts organization in America and the 4th largest Black dance company in the nation.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at its highest level of artistic excellence. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre carries out its mission through performances and educational programs that help to bridge cultures, reach diverse communities and encompass ever-expanding national audiences.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.