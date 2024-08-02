Dallas

DART Fare Restructure 2024 Community Meetings

Attend a meeting and make your voice heard.

By Michael Gibson Jr and DART staff

DART Train
HOUExplorer - stock.adobe.com

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invite you to attend an upcoming community meeting being hosted through the service area and make your voice heard. DART is engaging the community for comments regarding a proposed fare restructure.

During these events, DART staff will outline the new fare proposal and receive your feedback. For more information, click HERE.

Glenn Heights Community Meeting
Monday, August 5
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Glenn Heights Community Center,
1938-D S. Hampton Rd.
Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Richardson Community Meeting
Tuesday, August 13
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Huffhines Recreation Center
200 N. Plano Rd.
Richardson, TX 75081

Plano Community Meeting
Thursday, August 15
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Plano Municipal Center – Training Room A,
1520 K. Ave,
Plano, TX 75074

Virtual Highland Park/University Park Community Meeting
Thursday, August 22
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Meeting ID: 253 349 006 322,
Passcode: HbavH8,
Dial in by phone: +1 469-676-0717,
Phone Conference ID: 277195838#
To join online: Click HERE.

Dallas Community Meeting
Saturday, August 24
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
DART HDQ 1401,
Pacific Ave (@Akard Station),
Dallas, TX 75202

