DART Fare Restructure 2024 Community Meetings

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invite you to attend an upcoming community meeting being hosted through the service area and make your voice heard. DART is engaging the community for comments regarding a proposed fare restructure.

During these events, DART staff will outline the new fare proposal and receive your feedback. For more information, click HERE.

Glenn Heights Community Meeting

Monday, August 5

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Glenn Heights Community Center,

1938-D S. Hampton Rd.

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Richardson Community Meeting

Tuesday, August 13

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Huffhines Recreation Center

200 N. Plano Rd.

Richardson, TX 75081

Plano Community Meeting

Thursday, August 15

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Plano Municipal Center – Training Room A,

1520 K. Ave,

Plano, TX 75074

Virtual Highland Park/University Park Community Meeting

Thursday, August 22

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Meeting ID: 253 349 006 322,

Passcode: HbavH8,

Dial in by phone: +1 469-676-0717,

Phone Conference ID: 277195838#

To join online: Click HERE.

Dallas Community Meeting

Saturday, August 24

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

DART HDQ 1401,

Pacific Ave (@Akard Station),

Dallas, TX 75202