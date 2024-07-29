Clear the Shelters – Donations Community Calendar 

NBC5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear the Shelters™ is celebrating its 10th year!

As part of our ongoing goal to help local animal shelters (and our furry friends!), NBC5 and Telemundo 39 want to keep you up to date on local shelter events going on this summer in DFW! Here, you’ll find special events, weekly and daily events and programs happening in our community!

Several local shelters in DFW need your support! Find out below how you can donate to keep them going!

Shelter Donations – Dallas Animal Services

Open to receive items 7 days a week.

Drop-offs open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallas Animal Services is currently in need of towels and blankets- used or new!

For more information, visit HERE.

Shelter Donations – Alvarado Animal Services

Open from Monday to Saturday every week.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alvarado Animal Services urgently needs cat litter and cleaning supplies.

For more information, visit HERE.

Shelter Donations – Allen Animal Services

Open to receive items Monday to Saturday.

Shelter opens at 10 a.m. with closing times from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. depending on day.

Allen Animal Services needs dog or cat food and laundry soap

For more information, or to donate money, visit HERE.