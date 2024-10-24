Celebrate Día de los Muertos at ¡Celebramos!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Fort Worth Botanic Garden invite you to Free Admission Day at ¡Celebramos! on Sunday, October 27, in honor of Día de los Muertos! Visit the Botanic Garden from noon to 5 p.m. and immerse yourself in the rich traditions of the holiday as the Fort Worth Botanic Garden brings ¡Celebramos! to a close.
The event includes live music and dance, a performance from “Abuelitos Unidos de Wise Country – Ballet Folklorico”, artisan giant Catrinas crafted by artists from the Feria del Alfeñique in Toluca, Mexico, Fort Worth's Sister City, and an authentic Mexican ‘pan de muerto’, and more.
All visitors are welcome to bring a photo of a loved one and to be a part of the 4 p.m. procession.
¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage
Sunday, October 27
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Fort Worth
FREE event
Click HERE for more information.
