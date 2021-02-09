Alzheimer's Association: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Join NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association’s North Texas chapter for the Caring for our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference!

The Caring for our Own: LGBTQ Conference will be held virtually. The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with the Coalition for Aging LGBT and SAGE to provide this year’s conference.

The virtual program will provide attendees with important information that pertains to disease data and available resources. The conference will also focus on the impact of Alzheimer’s on the LGBTQ community.

Friday, February 12th at 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Caring for our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

A free, virtual program designed for caregivers and professionals.

For more details and to register, visit www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=2094076&profileDefinitionId=93&_ga=2.123961354.1681530492.1612757917-1182818681.1612757917 or call (800) 272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia. Through accelerating global research, maximizing quality care/support and driving risk reduction/early detection, the Alzheimer’s Association plans to make an impact that leads to a world without Alzheimer’s.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Caring for our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference.

