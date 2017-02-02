Driverless Shuttle Being Tested in Arlington Thursday

A driverless shuttle bus will be demonstrated on Thursday in Arlington, and the public is invited to try it out. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

Fresh off of the recent announcement that Arlington has been selected as an official test site for automated vehicles, a driverless shuttle bus will be demonstrated on Thursday.

The Alliance for Transportation Innovation will show off its Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Shuttle in the parking lot of the Arlington Convention Center on Thursday.

The shuttle will drive a closed course route in the parking lot immediately north of Globe Life Park in Arlington from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and members of the general public are invited to come and take a test ride.

The stop in Arlington is part of the 2017 AV Road Trip, a cross-country road trip hosted by ATI, presented by Transdev, with support from EasyMile, Splunk and HDR; each of which are companies involved with the design and implementation of the AV Shuttle.

Arlington Chosen As 1 of 10 Driverless Car Test Cities Arlington is one of 10 cities chosen by the U.S. Department of Transportation to be a test ground for driverless cars. (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)

The shuttle resembles something akin to an oversized, enclosed, luxury golf cart and could potentially serve the purpose of transporting people between sporting events in Arlington and off-site parking lots.

Also on Thursday, representatives from ATI will meet with local government leaders for a forum to discuss issues and concerns about automated vehicles.