A fire at the new practice facility at Texas Tech University’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock has been contained.

The fire started at about 5:30 pm. Wednesday.

Texas Tech released the following statement Wednesday evening:

"Late this afternoon a fire was reported at the construction site of the Sports Performance Center south of Jones AT&T Stadium. No injuries were reported and the small fire was contained. At this time, the cause and extent of damage is unknown. We will update once an investigation is completed."

