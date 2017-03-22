Fire at Texas Tech's Practice Facility Near Jones AT&T Stadium | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fire at Texas Tech's Practice Facility Near Jones AT&T Stadium

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters have contained a fire at the Sports Performance Center south of Jones AT&T Stadium Wednesday evening.

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    A fire at the new practice facility at Texas Tech University’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock has been contained.

    The fire started at about 5:30 pm. Wednesday.

    Texas Tech released the following statement Wednesday evening:

    "Late this afternoon a fire was reported at the construction site of the Sports Performance Center south of Jones AT&T Stadium. No injuries were reported and the small fire was contained. At this time, the cause and extent of damage is unknown. We will update once an investigation is completed."

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices