Dirk Nowitzki Meets Super-fan Who Also Reached 30,000 Milestone

By Matt Jackson

    Dirk Nowitzki recently met a superfan that just reached a 30,000 milestone of his own.

    Shen Xu lives in Beijing, China and has been following Nowitzki's quest for the 30,000 mark since 2004.

    To pay tribute to Nowitzki, Xu took on a mission to shoot 300 points, every day, for 100 days straight.

    To mark the occasion, Xu traveled to Dallas and met with Nowitzki.  The two met on the main court at the American Airlines Center while Xu reached his 30,000 point before Monday night's game.

    Nowitzki reached the 30,000 point milestone earlier this month.

