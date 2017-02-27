Cowboys, QB Josh McCown Have 'Mutual Interest': Report

Josh McCown of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 30, 2016. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys might have their target to replace Tony Romo as their No. 2 quarterback.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Cowboys have expressed interest in free agent quarterback Josh McCown.

Of course, any deal with a free agent quarterback is contingent upon the Cowboys trading or releasing former starter Tony Romo.

McCown — a Jacksonville, Texas, native — played three seasons with the SMU Mustangs before transferring to Sam Houston State for his senior season. He was then drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

During his 15-year career, McCown spent time with 10 NFL teams and one United Football League team. The journeyman quarterback has passed for more than 14,000 yards and 79 touchdowns against 69 interceptions in 82 games, including 60 starts.

The 37-year-old McCown's best season came in Chicago in 2013. He played in 8 games in relief of injured starter Jay Cutler and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,829 yards and 13 touchdowns against only 1 interception.

Last season, McCown passed for 1,100 yards and 6 touchdowns in 5 games for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns released McCown Feb. 7.