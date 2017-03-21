Whoops — Sen. Lindsey Graham killed off U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Tuesday morning.
"Justice Alito passed away in February," the South Carolina senator said as he questioned President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacancy on the high court, Judge Neil Gorsuch.
Graham's comment came as he addressed the controversial decision by Senate Republicans not to consider former President Barack Obama's pick for the court, Judge Merrick Garland. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued in March 2016 that the American people should have a voice in the process.
There had already been three primaries by then, Graham said.
"The campaign season in my view was afoot," he said.
There was only one problem: Alito of course is very much alive.
Graham meant Justice Antonin Scalia, who died on Feb. 13 last year.
He soon realized his error and said he had to correct the record. "Bad news, bad mistake," he said.
In a lighter exchange with Gorsuch, Graham praised Trump's choice. He said he had been worried about who the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality star would pick.
"Maybe someone on TV," Graham joked.