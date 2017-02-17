President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a news conference in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump has named Mike Dubke, founder of conservative media firm Crossroads Media, to be head of the White House communications team, NBC News reported.

Dubke is expected to start in his new role as early as Friday, an administration official told NBC.

Crossroads Media is a conservative media firm "specializing in advertising strategy and placement for political candidates, issue advocacy organizations and trade associations," according to their website.