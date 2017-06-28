2 CSX Workers Killed by Train Outside Station in DC

Two CSX employees were killed when they were struck by an Amtrak train outside Union Station in Northeast Washington Tuesday night.

Two CSX railroad employees were fatally struck by an Amtrak train outside Union Station in Northeast Washington Tuesday night.

Amtrak service between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia was suspended for several hours Wednesday morning due to the incident. Service has been restored, but trains are running at restricted speeds, Amtrak said at 9 a.m.





The two victims were struck along the tracks near the 1200 block of New York Avenue NE, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed. Rescuers were called to the scene around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The train, which was traveling to D.C. from Boston and New York, was carrying 175 passengers and crew members. No one aboard the train was injured.

"We heard the horn blow, and about three seconds later, we heard a clunking sound. My wife thought she heard something hit the window next to her," passenger Walter Duncan said.



An Amtrak spokesperson previously said the victims appeared to be trespassers, but CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle confirmed Wednesday morning that the victims were CSX employees.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of our employees," Doolittle said in a statement.

The names of the victims have not been released.

"Federal and local authorities say their investigation... is not yet complete," Amtrak said on its website at 7 a.m. Wednesday. "Therefore, Amtrak service between Washington and Philadelphia remains disrupted due to a temporary track closure."

Amtrak said service between D.C. and Philadelphia was restored at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but trains are running at restricted speeds. Customers can expect residual delays.

MARC trains 401 and 505 on the Penn Line are running limited service from Perryville to New Carrollton, MARC said.

Service for riders heading south on the Camden Line will end at Greenbelt. Northbound passengers will only have service from Greenbelt to points north.

Passengers are advised to use Metro to complete their trips. Metro will honor MARC tickets.

