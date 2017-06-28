Teen YouTuber Shoots and Kills Boyfriend in Video Stunt | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen YouTuber Shoots and Kills Boyfriend in Video Stunt

    Northwest Regional Corrections Center via AP
    This photo released by the Northwest Regional Corrections Center shows Monalisa Perez. Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday, June 28, 2017, with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.

    A 19-year-old aspiring YouTube star’s boyfriend is dead after she shot him in the chest in a video stunt gone wrong, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.

    Monalisa Perez of Minnesota was arrested after she shot her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz III, 22, in the chest with a gold Desert Eagle .50 caliber handgun — considered one of the most powerful pistols in the world — in the grass outside their home while he held up a hardcover encyclopedia to block the bullet.

    The two have been making YouTube videos together since May for a channel they titled La MonaLisa. The couple called it a “vlog” in which they performed videos that are described as stunts, challenges, pranks and fails.

    Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to court documents. She faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000.

    Published 2 hours ago
