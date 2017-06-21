A woman has been arrested after authorities discovered she was living with 47 cats, a turtle and a parrot in deplorable conditions on Long Island. (Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017)

A 62-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after 47 cats, a turtle and a parrot were found living in deplorable conditions in her home, authorities say.

Many of the animals living with Marilyn Brischler in Ronkonkoma had health problems, the Suffolk County SPCA says. The house was condemned by the Brookhaven Fire Marshal and the local animal shelter helped remove the pets.



Brischler is due in Central Islip court later this summer. Information on an attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

