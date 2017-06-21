A 62-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after 47 cats, a turtle and a parrot were found living in deplorable conditions in her home, authorities say.
Many of the animals living with Marilyn Brischler in Ronkonkoma had health problems, the Suffolk County SPCA says. The house was condemned by the Brookhaven Fire Marshal and the local animal shelter helped remove the pets.
Brischler is due in Central Islip court later this summer. Information on an attorney for her wasn't immediately available.
Published at 11:40 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated at 11:42 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017