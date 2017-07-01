20 Years in the Making: Preschool Sweethearts Finally Wed

Nearly 20 years ago, 3-year-old Matt Grodsky stood up in front of his entire preschool class, and declared that he would one day marry classmate Laura Scheel. And then on December 30, 2016, he did, the “Today” show reported.

The two, both now 23, met in preschool in Phoenix, Arizona, and Grodsky was immediately drawn to Scheel, according to the report.

"I don't remember the first time I saw her, but she was always a girl who let me follow her around," Grodsky said. "I'd always try to impress her by reciting lines from movies like 'The Lion King' and stuff like that."

After their preschool relationship blossomed later in high school, Grodsky decided to pop the question just before their senior year of college.

On December 30, 2016, the preschool sweethearts said "I do."

Grodsky's uncle, who officiated the marriage, put it best during their ceremony: "For most kids in preschool, it's about finding your snacks and your sleeping mats, but for them it was about finding their soulmates."