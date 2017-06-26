A driver in Mesquite was shot in the head in what police describe as a road rage incident early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just hours after a man was killed and a woman wounded in an unrelated road rage shooting in Arlington.

According to Mesquite police, a 19-year-old woman was driving when she was shot in the head at about 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 30, near LBJ Freeway.

The woman was transported to a hospital with wounds not considered to be life-threatening, according to Lt. Brian Parrish, Mesquite police spokesman.

Parrish said at least one gunshot was fired from a dark colored 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with dark tinted windows.

No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing, Parrish said.

The incident in Mesquite follows a shooting along Interstate 20, in which 19-year-old Dylan Spaid, of Grand Prairie, was fatally shot while driving with his girlfriend. Officers were still searching for the gunman, as of writing.

