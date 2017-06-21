Woman Fatally Struck Crossing I-30 in Garland

Interstate 30 in Garland was closed early Wednesday morning after a woman walking on the highway was struck and killed, police say.

Authorities in Garland were called to the westbound section of I-30 between Bobtown Road and Roan Road shortly after midnight.

Police believed the woman, who has not been identified, was trying to cross I-30 when she was struck by an 18-wheeler and a second vehicle.

Police said both drivers pulled over and waited for police to arrive.



Officers briefly closed all westbound lanes as crime scene units processed the scene of the crash. All lanes were back open shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No further information was released.

