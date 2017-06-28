Whataburger Isn't Closing, Officials Say it's a Hoax

Whataburger wants to set the record straight. They aren't going anywhere.



There's an article circulating on social media that the Texas-based burger chain is closing all of its stores in February 2018.



The article was on a prank news site, Channel45News.com., stated "The CEO of Whataburger Preston Atkinson announced earlier this month that they will be closing the doors at all their restaurants as of February 2018."

On Wednesday morning, Whataburger posted on Facebook and Twitter that the article is a hoax and they're here to stay.

Whataburger is a family owned and operated burger company that was started in Corpus Christi in 1950.

