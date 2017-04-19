Total Passenger Traffic at DFW Airport Down in 2016

Total traffic at DFW International Airport in 2016 fell from a 10th place ranking to 11th worldwide, Wednesday April 19, 2017.

Fewer people passed through DFW International Airport in 2016 according to a new report.

The summary from the Airports Council International ranks the total passenger traffic year to year. In 2015, DFW ranked 10th, but fell one place to 11th in 2016.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport came in as the busiest airport worldwide for the 19th year in a row with more than 104 million passengers.

The report also shows Los Angeles International as fourth and Chicago O'Hare International as sixth.

However DFW International Airport did rank fourth in the world for total take-offs and landings.

DFW International did not rank in the top 20 for international traffic, air cargo, or international air cargo.