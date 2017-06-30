Several People Injured in Crash Involving School Bus in Fort Worth | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Several People Injured in Crash Involving School Bus in Fort Worth

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Several People Injured in Crash Involving School Bus in Fort Worth
    NBC 5 News

    Authorities said more than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Fort Worth Friday morning.

    MedStar officials said a Fort Worth Independent School District bus collided with a car on Texas 121 near Riverside Drive at about 7 a.m.

    One person was seriously injured in the crash, according to MedStar. Twelve more people sustained minor injuries.

    Firefighters had to pull the roof off the car to extract the driver.

    No further details have been released.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices