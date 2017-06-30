Authorities said more than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Fort Worth Friday morning.

MedStar officials said a Fort Worth Independent School District bus collided with a car on Texas 121 near Riverside Drive at about 7 a.m.



One person was seriously injured in the crash, according to MedStar. Twelve more people sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters had to pull the roof off the car to extract the driver.



No further details have been released.



