Law students at Southern Methodist University are putting what they’ve learned to use over Spring Break.

A group from SMU is heading to an ICE detention center in Karnes City, just south of San Antonio to help undocumented women and children detained by immigration.

“I think it’s very important to help the immigrants there,” said law student Pablo Acosta.

Acosta is forfeiting Spring Break to put his skills as an up-and-coming immigration attorney to the test.

“Coming from an immigrant family, I’ve always cared very much about helping other immigrants,” he said.

Acosta’s family migrated to Dallas from Mexico when he was six-years-old.

He’s the second of five children.

Acosta was the first in his family to graduate college. He went on to earn a Masters Degree, as well.

The 24-year-old is now a second year law student at SMU and is among a group of eight students who will travel to an immigration detention center in South Texas to assist women and children, mostly from Central America, as they begin a complicated process seeking asylum.

“I can’t think of a better time to go out and do something,” said SMU law professor Natalie Nanasi.

Nanasi says her students will meet with 20 women a day, possibly 100 in their week-long visit.

The students will work in teams of two.

“I hope that, first and foremost, they have an experience where they see how important lawyers are in these fights,” she said.

Nanasi has a message for those who say undocumented immigrants have no rights.

“They actually do have legal rights," she said. "What we’re going to be doing there is going to help these women and children exercise these legal rights that they have.”

Nanasi says many of the woman fleeing violence in Central America may qualify for asylum in the United States.

She says the funding for this project comes from a clinic she directs called the Judge Elmo B. Hunter Legal Center for Victims of Crimes Against Women.

The students who participate will receive school credit, as well.

Acosta feels this project will make a difference for those he believes are seeking a better life like his family did nearly two decades ago.

“I’m feeling optimistic,” he said.

A therapist is also going on the trip to provide emotional support for the students and detained mothers.

The group leaves on Sunday.