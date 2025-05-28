4 North Texas champions competing in annual Scripps National Spelling Bee

There are 22 Texas children competing in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, including four from North Texas.

Last year's second-place speller, 13-year-old Faizan Zaki, is back again this year competing against 242 other spelling bee champions from around the country. He's joined by three North Texas spellers: 14-year-old Shreyansh Zadoo, 12-year-old Avishka Dudala and 12-year-old Brihasa Veduru.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Zaki, a 7th grader at Plano's C.M. Rice Middle School, is in the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the fourth time. In 2019, he tied for 370th place, in 2023, he tied for 21st, and last year, he finished second. When not studying, Zaki loves video games, speedcubing, and playing viola. Zaki is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission. He has one remaining year of eligibility and is the only finalist to return in 2025.

Zadoo, an 8th grader at Van Alstyne Junior High School, loves video games and hopes to be a paleontologist. Zadoo is making his first appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission.

Dudala, a 7th grader at Prosper's Rogers Middle School, enjoys tennis and creative writing. She is making her first appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission.

Veduru, a 7th grader at Keller Middle School, enjoys reading, drawing, and working with clay. She's making her second appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and finished tied for 57th place in 2023. She's sponsored by the Fort Worth Public Library and Fort Worth Sports Commission.

The other 18 Texas children competing in the annual spelling bee are listed below. If they've been eliminated from the Bee, the round and word are in parentheses after their name.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Abilene

Sariah Titus, 12, 7th grade (Out in Round 6, misspelled paraclete as paracleat)

Amarillo

Arnav Parat, 12, 7th grade

Austin

Thevaan Butani, 11, 5th grade (Out in Round 5, misdefined flagrant)

Tarini Nandakumar, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 6, misspelled culmen as culmin)

Corpus Christi

Isaac Cancio, 14, 8th grade

Dallas

Avishka Dudala, 12, 7th grade (Out in Round 7, misspelled voltinism as voltonism)

Faizan Zaki, 13, 7th grade

Shreyansh Zadoo, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 7, misspelled neoteny as neotini)

El Paso

Anaya Tonde, 10, 4th grade (Out in Round 3, written test)

Fort Worth

Brihasa Veduru, 12, 7th grade

Houston

Noah White, 10, 4th grade (Out in Round 6, misspelled categorem as catagorem)

Luke Nguyen, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 3, written test)

Zachary Teoh, 8, 2nd grade (Out in Round 5, misdefined manifold) Teoh was the youngest speller in the Bee.

Laredo

Alejandro Martinez, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 4, misspelled keelblock as kielblock)

Lubbock

Michael Tesfaye, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 3, written test)

McAllen

Caleb Giuoco, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 6, misspelled petiole as pettiole)

Midland

Shreeya Sivakumar, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 5, misdefined dirge)

Odessa

Krish Patel, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 3, written test)

San Angelo

Jarah Abarquez, 14, 8th grade (Out in Round 1, misspelled Beaux arts as bozar)

San Antonio

Siyonamithra Kandala, 13, 7th grade

Victoria

Chev Diondrei Bondoc, 12, 6th grade (Out in Round 3, written test)

Waco

Aarav Sargurunathan, 13, 8th grade (Out in Round 3, written test)

All spellers will receive a prize package including souveniers including a certificate of participation, a one-year Merriam-Webster subscription, a US Mint proof set, a one-year subscription to Britannica Online from Encyclopædia Britannica, a one-year subscription to News-O-Matic for the speller's school and a limited-edition medallion from Rookwood Pottery to commemorate the Bee's 100th anniversary. Quarterfinalists also receive a commemorative pin and a $100 gift card; semifinalists receive a commemorative medal and a $500 gift card; finalists receive a commemorative medal and a cash prize from $2,000 to $25,000 depending on where they place. The champion receives a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the championship trophy of the Bee.

Last year's champ, 12-year-old Bruhat Soma, from St. Petersburg, Florida, won the Scripps Cub in a dramatic 90-second spell-off. During the spell-off, the speller has 90 seconds to spell as many words as possible correctly. Soma spelled 29 to Faizan Zaki's 20.

Texas spellers, with 16 wins, have won more national bees than spellers from any other state. The last champion from Texas was Harini Logan, of San Antonio, in 2022. The last champion from North Texas was Rohan Raja, of Dallas, in 2019.