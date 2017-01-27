Restaurants Raise Money to Help Rebuild Rowlett | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW
Tornado Outbreak, Dec. 26, 2015

Tornado Outbreak, Dec. 26, 2015

Dec. 26, 2015 Tornadoes, One Year Later

Restaurants Raise Money to Help Rebuild Rowlett

By Meredith Yeomans

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    At least a dozens restaurants are donating a percentage of sales to the Rebuild Rowlett fund to help homeowners bounce back from the December 2015 tornado. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

    Homeowners in Rowlett are still struggling to get back on their feet more than a year after a tornado tore through the city.

    Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 26, at least a dozen restaurants in Rowlett donated a percentage of sales to the Rebuild Rowlett fund, which helps homeowners cover the cost of repairs.

    The relief fund raised nearly a quarter-million dollars after the December 2015 tornado. It helped 39 people rebuild, but now the fund is tapped.

    Erik Dear, a Rowlett homeowner, can use all the help he can get. He says he paid a contractor $107,000 to repair his home. More than a year later, his home is a shell of its former self.

    "The last thing that showed up was brick, and that was it. And that was June," said Dear.

    Dear is still making mortgage payments and says he plans to save and pay for repairs out-of-pocket when he can afford it.

    "I want to be back in my house," he said.

    Helping homeowners, like Dear, rebuild is the goal of Thursday's city-wide "Spirit Night" event created by the organization Rowlett Strong.

    "It's been a year and people are thinking, 'Oh, we're moving on with our lives and people are still in need, so we're trying to do what we can to help them,'" said Amber Conway, with Rowlett Strong.

    Here is a list of participating restaurants:

    • Chick-fil-A of Rowlett
    • Dalrock Diner
    • Dickey's Barbecue Pit #432
    • El Centro Mexican Restaurant
    • Jimmy John's
    • McAlister's Deli
    • McDonald's
    • Mr Jim's Pizza
    • Nick's Sports Grill
    • Pancho & Lefty's
    • Splits Grill

    Published at 4:03 PM CST on Jan 26, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices