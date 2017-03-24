Several residents were displaced after a four-alarm fire at an Irving apartment complex late Thursday night.

Irving firefighters said they responded to a call about the fire at The Crossings on Walnut Hill in the 2600 block of West Walnut Hill Lane at about 11:45 p.m. and found smoke and heavy flames coming from the building.

Authorities said residents had already made it out of the building when firefighters arrived.

Despite windy conditions, firefighters said they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a second building and control the fire by about 12:30 a.m

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.