Conner Smith, the country music singer best known for his TikTok song "I Hate Alabama," has been identified as the driver of a pickup truck reported to have fatally struck a pedestrian over the weekend, according to Nashville police.

A June 9 media release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) stated that Smith, 24, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado the evening prior when he struck a 77-year-old, identified as Dorothy Dobbins.

The incident occurred sometime around 7:30 pm on June 8 as Dobbins was crossing within the boundaries of a marked roadway in Downtown Nashville, according to the release. Preliminary findings indicate that Smith was traveling northbound at the time and failed to yield the right of way. Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the accident. It was there that she was pronounced dead.

TODAY.com has reached out to Smith's representatives for comment but has not yet received a response.

Smith showed no signs of impairment, according to the MNPD release. No charges have been filed, and an investigation remains ongoing.

The country singer, whose website describes him as a “Nashville native,” rose to prominence in 2021 with “I Hate Alabama,” according to Billboard. Soon after, he released his debut album “Didn’t Go Too Far.”

In 2022 and 2024, Smith performed live on TODAY as a part of the Citi Music Series.

Currently, the singer is on tour and scheduled for several live performances across the country this summer, including in Fort Myers, Florida, on Jun 14.

Smith's most recent Instagram post, shared on the same day of the incident, June 8, features photos of him performing on stage. The singer marked Nashville as the post's geolocation and wrote “Hometown hits different” for the caption.

