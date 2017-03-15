Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce took a huge step in his recovery in October 2016. He's back on the job, working part-time, light duty just seven months after being shot five times.

Wednesday, March 15, marks one year since Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce was shot five times while pursuing a pair of armed robbery suspects.

Pearce was critically wounded in a shootout between police, a fugitive and his son. The fugitive, Ed McIver Sr., was killed in the shootout. His son was arrested and remains behind bars.

The Fort Worth Police Department released on Facebook Wednesday a 30-minute documentary including never before seen bodycam footage of the shooting. In the video, Pearce revisits the scene of the shooting and talks about what took place.

Pearce was released from the hospital nearly two months after the shooting and returned to work part-time in October 2016. Since that time he's continued rehab and working toward his goal of returning to work full time.

Pearce will speak during the department's weekly Facebook Live at 2 p.m. After that, he'll appear live on NBC 5's First at Four broadcast.