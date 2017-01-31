North Texas Mayor Announces She is Transgender

Jess Herbst is the mayor of New Hope, Texas, and announced this week that she is transgender in an open letter to residents.

A small town in North Texas just got a big headline.

Jess Herbst, the mayor of New Hope, this week wrote a letter to residents saying she is transgender.

New Hope is located three miles east of McKinney in Collin County. Its population is just over 600 residents.

Herbst was elected mayor in May of last year.

In her letter, Herbst writes, in part, "Two years ago, with the support of my wife, daughters and son-in-law, I began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). At the time, I did not imagine I would hold the Mayors (sic) position, but here I am."

Herbst said she will continue to serve as mayor and encourages anyone with questions or comments to contact her, or visit her website to learn more about her transition.

Read her full letter here.