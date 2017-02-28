McKinney residents have been without public transit since November 2015, but city and regional leaders are working to remedy that situation.

The McKinney City Council has voted to move forward with requests for federal and state funding.

Tuesday afternoon, the McKinney Urban Transit District will hold its first meeting where Dallas Area Rapid Transit and the Denton County Transportation Authority will make a presentation about what services are available.

The North Texas Council of Governments is scheduled to make a presentation about possible funding.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the John & Judy Gay Library at 6861 Eldorado Pkwy.