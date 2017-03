A 38-year-old man was found dead inside his recording studio on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas Police say the man died from a gunshot wound. The unidentified man was found just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon at his recording studio in the 1700 block of East Overton Road.

Right now, police are not releasing any other details but say if you have any information about the shooting to give them a call at (214)671-3665.