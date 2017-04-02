Lightning Causes Four House Fires: Grand Prairie FD

Firefighters in Grand Prairie say lighting caused four different house fires this morning.

Firefighters in Grand Prairie say lighting caused four different house fires this morning.

The first started around 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Forrest Trail.

Then just a few minutes later, two other fires were reported. One in the 2000 block of Plains Court and the other in the 3000 block of Quannah Drive. Both homes had significant damage.

Two hours later, a fourth fire was reported in the 5000 block of Palomino Way. That home also had significant damage.

The good news, no one was hurt in any of the fires.