Christian Campbell Testifies in John Wiley Price Trial | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A second defendant, Christian Campbell, who pleaded guilty in the John Wiley Price case is testifying against the Dallas County Commissioner Wednesday.

Campbell worked for companies that won big Dallas County contracts. Prosecutors claim he did so with inside information improperly leaked by Price.

Price is accused of receiving over $1 million he did not report on taxes, most of it in bribes. 

Price pleaded not guilty.

Another defendant who pleaded guilty testified Monday against Price.

