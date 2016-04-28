Grand Prairie Woman Fatally Shot in Car

Police in Grand Prairie said a woman was shot to death inside a car late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Daja Lane at about 11:50 p.m.

Police discovered a woman, who was not immediately identified, shot to death inside the car outside town homes.

A possible gunman was in police custody Thursday morning, said Lyle Gensler, Grand Prairie police spokesperson.

Investigators believed the shooter and victim knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.