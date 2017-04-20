Full Closure of State Highway 183 in Euless This Weekend

Construction crews in Euless will shut down State Highway 183 this weekend as work continues on the Euless Main Street bridge.

The closures in place are as follows:

Eastbound lanes of State Highway 183 shut down from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday

Full Closure of all lanes of State Highway 183 from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Saturday

Westbound lanes of State Highway 183 shut down from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday

Crews advise that at times there will be rolling closures for the entire highway as well.

Workers will be setting beams for the new Euless Main Street bridge. That bridge was torn down back in June of 2016 and is expected to be back open by the end of the year.

The Midtown Express project runs from Euless all the way into the city of Dallas. Work is expected to be finished by 2018.