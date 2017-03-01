Fort Worth Police Officer Rear-Ended Avoiding Wrong-Way Driver | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Officer Rear-Ended Avoiding Wrong-Way Driver

    Police said an officer was involved in a crash trying to avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

    The Fort Worth police officer was rear-ended after braking to avoid the collision on I-35W near Texas 121 at about midnight, according to department spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero.

    The officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

    No further details were released.

