Police said an officer was involved in a crash trying to avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

The Fort Worth police officer was rear-ended after braking to avoid the collision on I-35W near Texas 121 at about midnight, according to department spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero.

The officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No further details were released.