Euless Trinity Transgender Wrestler Mack Beggs Wins State Championship
Euless Trinity Transgender Wrestler Mack Beggs Wins State Championship

By Michael Florek - The Dallas Morning News

    Dallas Morning News
    Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs defeats Grand Prairie's Kailyn Clay to advance to the championship match in the 6A girls 110 weight class at the UIL Wrestling State Tournament at Berry Center in Cypress on Saturday, February 25, 2017. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News).

    Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs is a state champion in a division he doesn't want to be in. 

    Beggs, a 17-year-old transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity making a transition from female to male, defeated Katy Morton Ranch's Chelsea Sanchez in the girls Class 6A 110-pound girls state championship match Saturday afternoon. 

    Before the championship round the PA announcer told the crowd not to take part in action that would cause any wrestler to "doubt their accomplishments this weekend." Beggs took part in the parade of all the state finalists, with hood up and headphones most of the time.

